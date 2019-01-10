Should You Be Tempted To Sell Li & Fung Limited (HKG:494) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Li & Fung Limited’s (HKG:494) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Li & Fung has a P/E ratio of 10.85, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.2%.

How Do You Calculate Li & Fung’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Li & Fung:

P/E of 10.85 = $0.17 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.016 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Li & Fung saw earnings per share decrease by 28% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 28% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does Li & Fung’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Li & Fung has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the luxury industry average (10.1).

Its P/E ratio suggests that Li & Fung shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Li & Fung’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Li & Fung’s net debt is 34% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Li & Fung’s P/E Ratio

Li & Fung trades on a P/E ratio of 10.8, which is fairly close to the HK market average of 10.3. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.