Should You Be Tempted To Sell Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (HKG:194) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited's (HKG:194) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Liu Chong Hing Investment's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 6.79. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 14.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Liu Chong Hing Investment

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Liu Chong Hing Investment:

P/E of 6.79 = HK$7.710 ÷ HK$1.136 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

Does Liu Chong Hing Investment Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Liu Chong Hing Investment has a higher P/E than the average (6.2) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

SEHK:194 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 22nd 2020 More

That means that the market expects Liu Chong Hing Investment will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Liu Chong Hing Investment saw earnings per share decrease by 58% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 1.8% per year over the last five years. And EPS is down 2.1% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Liu Chong Hing Investment's Balance Sheet

Liu Chong Hing Investment has net cash of HK$562m. This is fairly high at 19% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Liu Chong Hing Investment's P/E Ratio

Liu Chong Hing Investment trades on a P/E ratio of 6.8, which is below the HK market average of 9.6. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.