Should You Be Tempted To Sell Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (HKG:2186) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Luye Pharma Group Ltd.’s (HKG:2186) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Luye Pharma Group has a price to earnings ratio of 13.76, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$13.76 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Luye Pharma Group’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Luye Pharma Group:

P/E of 13.76 = CN¥4.95 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.36 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Luye Pharma Group increased earnings per share by a whopping 39% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 11%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Luye Pharma Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below Luye Pharma Group has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the pharmaceuticals industry, which is 13.7.

Luye Pharma Group’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Luye Pharma Group actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Luye Pharma Group’s P/E?

Luye Pharma Group’s net debt is 17% of its market cap. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Luye Pharma Group’s P/E Ratio

Luye Pharma Group has a P/E of 13.8. That’s higher than the average in the HK market, which is 10.4. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.