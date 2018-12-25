Should You Be Tempted To Sell Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Mattioli Woods plc’s (LON:MTW) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Mattioli Woods has a price to earnings ratio of 21.23, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.7%.

See our latest analysis for Mattioli Woods

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mattioli Woods:

P/E of 21.23 = £6.63 ÷ £0.31 (Based on the year to May 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Mattioli Woods grew EPS by a stonking 27% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 8.7%. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Mattioli Woods’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.2) for companies in the capital markets industry is lower than Mattioli Woods’s P/E.

AIM:MTW PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

That means that the market expects Mattioli Woods will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Mattioli Woods’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Mattioli Woods holds net cash of UK£24m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Mattioli Woods’s P/E Ratio

Mattioli Woods’s P/E is 21.2 which is above average (14.7) in the GB market. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.