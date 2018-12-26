Should You Be Tempted To Sell Mayur Uniquoters Limited (NSE:MAYURUNIQ) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Mayur Uniquoters Limited’s (NSE:MAYURUNIQ) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Mayur Uniquoters has a P/E ratio of 18.11, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹18.11 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Mayur Uniquoters’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mayur Uniquoters:

P/E of 18.11 = ₹383.75 ÷ ₹21.19 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s great to see that Mayur Uniquoters grew EPS by 20% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 14%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Mayur Uniquoters’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Mayur Uniquoters has a higher P/E than the average (16.1) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Mayur Uniquoters shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Mayur Uniquoters’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Mayur Uniquoters holds net cash of ₹1.7b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Mayur Uniquoters’s P/E Ratio

Mayur Uniquoters has a P/E of 18.1. That’s around the same as the average in the IN market, which is 17. Considering its recent growth, alongside its lack of debt, it would appear that the market isn’t very excited about the future.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.