Should You Be Tempted To Sell Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Mind Gym plc's (LON:MIND) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Mind Gym has a P/E ratio of 34.95, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.9%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Mind Gym:

P/E of 34.95 = £1.43 ÷ £0.04 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Mind Gym Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Mind Gym has a higher P/E than the average (20.8) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

AIM:MIND Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 14th 2019 More

Mind Gym's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Mind Gym saw earnings per share decrease by 17% last year. But EPS is up 46% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Mind Gym's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Mind Gym's UK£8.3m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Mind Gym's P/E Ratio

Mind Gym has a P/E of 35.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 16.9. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

