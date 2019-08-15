Should You Be Tempted To Sell National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to National Bankshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NKSH), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. National Bankshares has a price to earnings ratio of 13.35, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $13.35 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for National Bankshares:

P/E of 13.35 = $33.8 ÷ $2.53 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does National Bankshares's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.2) for companies in the banks industry is lower than National Bankshares's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that National Bankshares shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

National Bankshares increased earnings per share by an impressive 24% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 4.6% annually, over the last three years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

National Bankshares's Balance Sheet

National Bankshares has net cash of US$77m. This is fairly high at 35% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On National Bankshares's P/E Ratio

National Bankshares has a P/E of 13.4. That's below the average in the US market, which is 17.1. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.