Should You Be Tempted To Sell Neuland Laboratories Limited (NSE:NEULANDLAB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Neuland Laboratories Limited’s (NSE:NEULANDLAB) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Neuland Laboratories has a price to earnings ratio of 40.76, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹40.76 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Neuland Laboratories

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Neuland Laboratories:

P/E of 40.76 = ₹480.4 ÷ ₹11.79 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Neuland Laboratories’s earnings per share fell by 51% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 15% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does Neuland Laboratories’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.2) for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry is lower than Neuland Laboratories’s P/E.

NSEI:NEULANDLAB PE PEG Gauge January 3rd 19 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Neuland Laboratories shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Neuland Laboratories’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Neuland Laboratories has net debt worth 26% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Neuland Laboratories’s P/E Ratio

Neuland Laboratories trades on a P/E ratio of 40.8, which is above the IN market average of 17.1. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it’s fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.