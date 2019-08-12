Should You Be Tempted To Sell Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Pacific Smiles Group Limited's (ASX:PSQ) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Pacific Smiles Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 23.64. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.2%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Pacific Smiles Group:

P/E of 23.64 = A$1.25 ÷ A$0.053 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Pacific Smiles Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.6) for companies in the healthcare industry is lower than Pacific Smiles Group's P/E.

Pacific Smiles Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Pacific Smiles Group saw earnings per share improve by -8.8% last year. But earnings per share are down 1.4% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Pacific Smiles Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Pacific Smiles Group's net debt is 5.3% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Pacific Smiles Group's P/E Ratio

Pacific Smiles Group has a P/E of 23.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 15.8. With modest debt relative to its size, and modest earnings growth, the market is likely expecting sustained long-term growth, if not a near-term improvement.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.