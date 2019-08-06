Should You Be Tempted To Sell Public Joint Stock Company Saratovenergo (MCX:SARE) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Public Joint Stock Company Saratovenergo's (MCX:SARE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Saratovenergo has a P/E ratio of 76.09, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay RUB76.09 for every RUB1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Saratovenergo:

P/E of 76.09 = RUB0.13 ÷ RUB0.0017 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Saratovenergo Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Saratovenergo has a much higher P/E than the average company (5.8) in the electric utilities industry.

That means that the market expects Saratovenergo will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Saratovenergo grew EPS by 13% in the last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Saratovenergo's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Saratovenergo's net debt is considerable, at 243% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Saratovenergo's P/E Ratio

Saratovenergo's P/E is 76.1 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. It's good to see the recent earnings growth, although we note the company uses debt already. It seems the market believes growth will continue, judging by the P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.