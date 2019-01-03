Should You Be Tempted To Sell Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA (MCX:ALRS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA’s (MCX:ALRS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. ALROSA has a price to earnings ratio of 7.25, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying RUB7.25 for every RUB1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate ALROSA’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ALROSA:

P/E of 7.25 = RUB97.79 ÷ RUB13.5 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each RUB1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, ALROSA grew EPS by a whopping 29% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 35%. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does ALROSA’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (4.8) for companies in the metals and mining industry is lower than ALROSA’s P/E.

ALROSA’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting ALROSA’s P/E?

Net debt totals just 5.2% of ALROSA’s market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On ALROSA’s P/E Ratio

ALROSA’s P/E is 7.2 which is about average (6.9) in the RU market. With only modest debt levels, and strong earnings growth, the market seems to doubt that the growth can be maintained.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.