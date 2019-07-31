Should You Be Tempted To Sell RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) (STO:RAY B) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)'s (STO:RAY B) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. RaySearch Laboratories has a price to earnings ratio of 56.87, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SEK56.87 for every SEK1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for RaySearch Laboratories

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for RaySearch Laboratories:

P/E of 56.87 = SEK139.2 ÷ SEK2.45 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does RaySearch Laboratories's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, RaySearch Laboratories has a higher P/E than the average company (27.1) in the healthcare services industry.

OM:RAY B Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 31st 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that RaySearch Laboratories shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

RaySearch Laboratories's earnings per share fell by 19% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 10% per year over the last three years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting RaySearch Laboratories's P/E?

Net debt totals just 3.2% of RaySearch Laboratories's market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On RaySearch Laboratories's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 56.9, RaySearch Laboratories is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.