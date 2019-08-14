Should You Be Tempted To Sell Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s (NYSE:QSR), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Restaurant Brands International has a P/E ratio of 32.91. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.0%.

See our latest analysis for Restaurant Brands International

How Do I Calculate Restaurant Brands International's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Restaurant Brands International:

P/E of 32.91 = $74.96 ÷ $2.28 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Restaurant Brands International's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.3) for companies in the hospitality industry is lower than Restaurant Brands International's P/E.

NYSE:QSR Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 14th 2019 More

Restaurant Brands International's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Restaurant Brands International's earnings per share fell by 31% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 24%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Restaurant Brands International's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Restaurant Brands International's net debt equates to 32% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Restaurant Brands International's P/E Ratio

Restaurant Brands International has a P/E of 32.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.3. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.