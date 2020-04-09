Should You Be Tempted To Sell Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Sabre Insurance Group plc's (LON:SBRE) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Sabre Insurance Group has a price to earnings ratio of 14.82, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £14.82 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sabre Insurance Group:

P/E of 14.82 = £2.720 ÷ £0.184 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

How Does Sabre Insurance Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Sabre Insurance Group has a higher P/E than the average company (11.7) in the insurance industry.

That means that the market expects Sabre Insurance Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Sabre Insurance Group's earnings per share fell by 7.8% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 2.6% per year over the last three years. And EPS is down 22% a year, over the last 5 years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Sabre Insurance Group's Balance Sheet

Sabre Insurance Group has net cash of UK£296m. This is fairly high at 43% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Sabre Insurance Group's P/E Ratio

Sabre Insurance Group's P/E is 14.8 which is above average (13.3) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!