Should You Be Tempted To Sell Sarine Technologies Ltd. (SGX:U77) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Sarine Technologies Ltd.'s (SGX:U77) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Sarine Technologies has a price to earnings ratio of 24.25, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying SGD24.25 for every SGD1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sarine Technologies:

P/E of 24.25 = $0.21 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.0088 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Sarine Technologies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Sarine Technologies has a higher P/E than the average company (9.3) in the machinery industry.

That means that the market expects Sarine Technologies will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Sarine Technologies shrunk earnings per share by 52% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 34% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Sarine Technologies's Balance Sheet

With net cash of US$33m, Sarine Technologies has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 42% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Sarine Technologies's P/E Ratio

Sarine Technologies has a P/E of 24.3. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.1. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.