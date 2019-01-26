Should You Be Tempted To Sell secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:YSN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft’s (ETR:YSN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. secunet Security Networks has a P/E ratio of 37.75, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €37.75 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for secunet Security Networks:

P/E of 37.75 = €103 ÷ €2.73 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that secunet Security Networks grew EPS by a stonking 59% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 40% per year over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does secunet Security Networks’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, secunet Security Networks has a higher P/E than the average company (27.6) in the it industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that secunet Security Networks shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does secunet Security Networks’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

secunet Security Networks has net cash of €32m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On secunet Security Networks’s P/E Ratio

secunet Security Networks has a P/E of 37.8. That’s higher than the average in the DE market, which is 17.8. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options — and it is already on the right track. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company