Should You Be Tempted To Sell Shilpa Medicare Limited (NSE:SHILPAMED) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Shilpa Medicare Limited's (NSE:SHILPAMED), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Shilpa Medicare has a price to earnings ratio of 25.6, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.9%.

How Do I Calculate Shilpa Medicare's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shilpa Medicare:

P/E of 25.6 = ₹352.55 ÷ ₹13.77 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Shilpa Medicare Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Shilpa Medicare has a higher P/E than the average company (15.9) in the pharmaceuticals industry.

NSEI:SHILPAMED Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 2nd 2019 More

Shilpa Medicare's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Shilpa Medicare's earnings per share grew by -5.4% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 6.0%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Shilpa Medicare's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Shilpa Medicare has net debt worth just 2.2% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Shilpa Medicare's P/E Ratio

Shilpa Medicare's P/E is 25.6 which is above average (13.6) in its market. With debt at prudent levels and improving earnings, it's fair to say the market expects steady progress in the future.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.