Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ Spectrum Brands (SPB) Stock

Mittleman Brothers recently released its Q1 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Mittleman Global Value Equity Fund – Class P declined 33.4% in AUD (net of fees) in the first quarter of 2020, underperforming the MSCI ACW Total Return Index by 23.7%. You should check out Mittleman Brothers top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash.

In the said letter, Mittleman Brothers highlighted a few stocks and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is one of them. Spectrum Brands is a hardware manufacturing company. Year-to-date, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) stock lost 30.2% and on June 24th it had a closing price of $45.81. Here is what Mittleman Brothers said:

"MIM exited its position in SPB in February at around $60, down only 6.2% including a dividend. The sale was to fund other purchases and it proved a somewhat timely exit with SPB closing at $36.37 on 31 March 2020. Spectrum was a mixed bag over the past couple of years, with a manufacturing mishap and some other unforced errors muting performance, but since MIM started buying its predecessor entity in 2009 around $20, and its successor Harbinger Group (HRG, which is now the SPB holdco) since December 2010, MIM has made satisfying returns. The stock is attractively priced now down in the $30s and MIM is considering re-entering the position."

In Q1 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) stock decreased by about 47% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers seem to agree with SPB's downside potential. Our calculations showed that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.