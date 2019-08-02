Should You Be Tempted To Sell Suchuang Gas Corporation Limited (HKG:1430) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Suchuang Gas Corporation Limited's (HKG:1430) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Suchuang Gas has a price to earnings ratio of 16.75, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Suchuang Gas:

P/E of 16.75 = CN¥1.83 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.11 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Suchuang Gas's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.8) for companies in the gas utilities industry is roughly the same as Suchuang Gas's P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Suchuang Gas shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Suchuang Gas's earnings per share grew by -4.1% in the last twelve months. But earnings per share are down 17% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Suchuang Gas's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Suchuang Gas has net cash of CN¥355m. This is fairly high at 22% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Suchuang Gas's P/E Ratio

Suchuang Gas has a P/E of 16.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.5. Earnings improved over the last year. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come.