Should You Be Tempted To Sell Sundaram Brake Linings Limited (NSE:SUNDRMBRAK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Sundaram Brake Linings Limited's (NSE:SUNDRMBRAK) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Sundaram Brake Linings has a price to earnings ratio of 14.88, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹14.88 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sundaram Brake Linings:

P/E of 14.88 = ₹254.00 ÷ ₹17.07 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Sundaram Brake Linings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Sundaram Brake Linings has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the auto components industry average (14.6).

Its P/E ratio suggests that Sundaram Brake Linings shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Sundaram Brake Linings's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 82% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 19% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Sundaram Brake Linings's P/E?

Sundaram Brake Linings has net debt equal to 30% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Sundaram Brake Linings's P/E Ratio

Sundaram Brake Linings trades on a P/E ratio of 14.9, which is above its market average of 13.5. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.