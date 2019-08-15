Should You Be Tempted To Sell TeamLease Services Limited (NSE:TEAMLEASE) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to TeamLease Services Limited's (NSE:TEAMLEASE), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. TeamLease Services has a P/E ratio of 46.59, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹46.59 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate TeamLease Services's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for TeamLease Services:

P/E of 46.59 = ₹2589.1 ÷ ₹55.57 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does TeamLease Services's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.7) for companies in the professional services industry is lower than TeamLease Services's P/E.

NSEI:TEAMLEASE Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 15th 2019

That means that the market expects TeamLease Services will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by TeamLease Services earnings growth of 20% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 37%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does TeamLease Services's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

TeamLease Services has net cash of ₹642m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On TeamLease Services's P/E Ratio

TeamLease Services trades on a P/E ratio of 46.6, which is multiples above its market average of 13.5. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.