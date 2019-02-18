Should You Be Tempted To Sell Techtronic Industries Company Limited (HKG:669) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Techtronic Industries Company Limited’s (HKG:669) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Techtronic Industries has a P/E ratio of 21.11, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$21.11 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Techtronic Industries

How Do You Calculate Techtronic Industries’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Techtronic Industries:

P/E of 21.11 = $5.99 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.28 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Techtronic Industries earnings growth of 19% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 16% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Techtronic Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Techtronic Industries has a higher P/E than the average (11.8) P/E for companies in the consumer durables industry.

SEHK:669 PE PEG Gauge February 18th 19 More

That means that the market expects Techtronic Industries will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Techtronic Industries’s Balance Sheet

Techtronic Industries has net cash of US$48m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Techtronic Industries’s P/E Ratio

Techtronic Industries has a P/E of 21.1. That’s higher than the average in the HK market, which is 10.5. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options — and it is already on the right track. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company