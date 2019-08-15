Should You Be Tempted To Sell Techtronic Industries Company Limited (HKG:669) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Techtronic Industries Company Limited's (HKG:669) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Techtronic Industries has a P/E ratio of 23.22. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.3%.

See our latest analysis for Techtronic Industries

How Do I Calculate Techtronic Industries's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Techtronic Industries:

P/E of 23.22 = $7 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.30 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Techtronic Industries's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Techtronic Industries has a much higher P/E than the average company (7.6) in the machinery industry.

SEHK:669 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 15th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Techtronic Industries shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Techtronic Industries grew EPS by 18% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 17%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Techtronic Industries's Balance Sheet

Since Techtronic Industries holds net cash of US$225m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Techtronic Industries's P/E Ratio

Techtronic Industries has a P/E of 23.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.7. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company