Should You Be Tempted To Sell VIP Industries Limited (NSE:VIPIND) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at VIP Industries Limited’s (NSE:VIPIND) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. VIP Industries has a price to earnings ratio of 41.97, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.4%.

How Do You Calculate VIP Industries’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for VIP Industries:

P/E of 41.97 = ₹469.5 ÷ ₹11.19 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

VIP Industries increased earnings per share by a whopping 60% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 25% annually, over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does VIP Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, VIP Industries has a much higher P/E than the average company (12.3) in the luxury industry.

VIP Industries’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does VIP Industries’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since VIP Industries holds net cash of ₹966m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On VIP Industries’s P/E Ratio

VIP Industries’s P/E is 42 which is above average (16.5) in the IN market. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.