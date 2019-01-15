Should You Be Tempted To Sell Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (OB:WALWIL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA’s (OB:WALWIL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Wallenius Wilhelmsen has a P/E ratio of 10.64, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay NOK10.64 for every NOK1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Wallenius Wilhelmsen:

P/E of 10.64 = $3.49 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.33 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each NOK1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

It’s nice to see that Wallenius Wilhelmsen grew EPS by a stonking 295% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 11%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below Wallenius Wilhelmsen has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the shipping industry, which is 10.6.

That indicates that the market expects Wallenius Wilhelmsen will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals a substantial 217% of Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s P/E Ratio

Wallenius Wilhelmsen trades on a P/E ratio of 10.6, which is below the NO market average of 12.7. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.