Should You Be Tempted To Sell Wing Lee Property Investments Limited (HKG:864) Because Of Its P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Wing Lee Property Investments Limited’s (HKG:864) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Wing Lee Property Investments has a P/E ratio of 7.65, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 13%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Wing Lee Property Investments:

P/E of 7.65 = HK$0.81 ÷ HK$0.11 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that Wing Lee Property Investments grew EPS by a stonking 114% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 35% per year over the last five years.

How Does Wing Lee Property Investments’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Wing Lee Property Investments has a higher P/E than the average company (5.2) in the real estate industry.

Wing Lee Property Investments’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Wing Lee Property Investments’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Wing Lee Property Investments’s net debt is 10% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Wing Lee Property Investments’s P/E Ratio

Wing Lee Property Investments’s P/E is 7.7 which is below average (10.2) in the HK market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.