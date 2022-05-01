Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.10

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.'s (NYSE:TPX) dividend will be increasing to US$0.10 on 26th of May. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.4%, which is below the industry average.

Tempur Sealy International's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Tempur Sealy International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Tempur Sealy International Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Tempur Sealy International has grown earnings per share at 34% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Tempur Sealy International's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Tempur Sealy International that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

