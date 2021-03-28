- By GF Value





The stock of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.97 per share and the market cap of $7.8 billion, Tempur Sealy International stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Tempur Sealy International is shown in the chart below.





Tempur Sealy International Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Tempur Sealy International is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 12% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.97% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Tempur Sealy International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. The overall financial strength of Tempur Sealy International is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Tempur Sealy International is fair. This is the debt and cash of Tempur Sealy International over the past years:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Tempur Sealy International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.7 billion and earnings of $1.63 a share. Its operating margin is 14.03%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Overall, the profitability of Tempur Sealy International is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Tempur Sealy International over the past years:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Tempur Sealy International's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Tempur Sealy International's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Tempur Sealy International's return on invested capital is 16.35, and its cost of capital is 11.96. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Tempur Sealy International is shown below:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

In summary, the stock of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. To learn more about Tempur Sealy International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

