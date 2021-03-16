Tempur Sealy (TPX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

In the latest trading session, Tempur Sealy (TPX) closed at $38.51, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TPX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TPX is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $987.03 million, up 20.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion, which would represent changes of +27.75% and +17.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TPX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TPX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, TPX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.73.

Investors should also note that TPX has a PEG ratio of 0.86 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


