Tempur Sealy (TPX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tempur Sealy (TPX) closed at $39.50, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the mattress maker had lost 0.43% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TPX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 billion, up 21.6% from the year-ago period.

TPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $4.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.75% and +17.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TPX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. TPX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, TPX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.48, so we one might conclude that TPX is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TPX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TPX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



