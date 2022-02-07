Ten Alabama men charged in Tuscaloosa child sex sting

high contrast image of Crime scene tape with red and blue lights on the background

Ten Alabama men have been charged with felony child sex crimes following a two-day undercover operation in Tuscaloosa by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

The investigation, which took place Friday and Saturday night, was part of the task force’s ongoing mission to combat child exploitation, authorities said.

“The officers working this detail did an outstanding job with this detail,” said Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. “We hope operations like this get the attention of online sexual predators, and ultimately protect would-be victims.”

Simpson said the suspects used social media apps and websites “to prey on young, vulnerable victims.”

Each of the suspects is accused of arranging to meet a person they thought was underage for sex.

Court records indicate many believed they were meeting up with a 14-year-old girl.

Charges include traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, a Class A felony in the state of Alabama, and electronic solicitation of a child, a Class B felony under the state’s guidelines.

The following suspects were charged during the two-day operation:

• Henry Franklin Averette, 25, of Sylacauga, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. His bail was set at $90,000.

• Mark Anthony Blackmon, 45, of Moundville, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. His bail was set at $90,000.

• Octavius Letrell Dailey, 31, of Tuscaloosa, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $99,000.

• Malika Raheem Guyton, 24, of Tuscaloosa, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. His bail was set at $12,000.

• Nathaniel Rodrick Johnson, 21, of Tuscaloosa, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. His bail was set at $102,000.

• Kane Ronterrius Perryman, 22, of Tuscaloosa, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and carrying a pistol without a permit. His bail was set at $95,000.

• Eric Lamort Taylor, 45, of Eutaw, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. His bail was set at $90,000.

• Kevin Christopher Wallace, 19, of Tuscaloosa, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $110,000.

• William Earl Washington Jr., 23, of Tuscaloosa, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations. His bail was set at $144,000.

• William Rogers Wright, 36, of Fairview, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $140,000.

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is a multi-agency group made up of officers with Tuscaloosa Police Department, Northport Police Department, and The University of Alabama Police Department.

Assisting agencies and organizations for this investigation included Tuscaloosa Cyber Intelligence Unit, Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service, University of West Alabama Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Alabama Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, the University of Alabama’s Institute for Data Analytics and Trafficking Hope, a Louisiana-based advocacy group that formed in 2007 to help combat the global problem of human trafficking.

