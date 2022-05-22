Ten arrested after fights break out at Hampton Beach

Police arrested 10 people after fights broke out between a large group at Hampton Beach on Saturday.

The Hampton Police Department said the fights happened during an event that was planned and advertised on social media. Officers responded to the beach around 6:20 p.m. and tried to disperse the group.

Police said the group moved into the middle of Ocean Boulevard, stopping traffic for about an hour as officers worked to disperse the crowd.

Ten people were arrested during that time. Charges included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police said they expect riot-related charges to be added.

There were no injuries or property damage, according to police.

Last weekend, police arrested several people after “large, unruly crowds” formed at Hampton Beach.

