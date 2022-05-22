Ten arrested as police disperse crowd on Hampton Beach

Jon Phelps, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

May 22—Hampton police arrested 10 after a large group gathered on the beach Saturday and started to fight during a "well-advertised event" on social media.

Local and state police ordered the group to disperse, in which those gathered left the sand and formed in the middle of Ocean Boulevard, according to a Facebook post.

Some officers wore SWAT-like tactical gear during the confrontation.

Traffic was stopped for about an hour as police tried to move the group, according to the post.

On May 20, Police Chief David Hobb released a statement saying the department was aware of social media driving "events" at the beach over prior the weekend and that police would be prepared.

"Those looking to cause disruptions and acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted," he wrote. "Our goal is for people to feel safe so they can enjoy what Hampton Beach has to offer. You will see an increased presence of officers this weekend and beyond to ensure the safety and security for our residents, visitors, and business owners."

The 10 arrested on Saturday were charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police anticipate adding charges of rioting.

"There were no injuries or damage to property," the post reads. "We thank all our law enforcement partners that continue to support our efforts. Police will continue to strictly enforce the laws of the State of New Hampshire."

