Here are the ten children who have died in homicides in Milwaukee in 2023

A 1-year-old girl was fatally shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday night, according to police. The victim, Zyare Nevels, was shot in a vehicle by a known suspect during an argument between adults.

The incident took place around 8:11 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Atkinson Avenue, near the Milwaukee Public Library Atkinson Branch. The child was transported to Children's Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

"I've been talking consistently about the need for people to be better with guns, to have better control on guns to put guns down, because nothing good ever happens when you pull the trigger," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Sunday.

Milwaukee police confirmed that this latest incident was the 10th homicide of a child in the city this year — a number that is just shy of a pace to reach last year's mark of 27. Since 2020 homicides of minors have risen dramatically when compared to numbers that were seen in previous years.

Here are the nine other children who have been victims of killings in Milwaukee this year. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled all of the deaths homicides.

Tyler Brooks, May 9

Tyler Brooks was found to have been fatally shot on May 9, 2023. He was discovered in the 5500 block of N. 92nd Street. Brooks was 15 years old when he died.

Charges have been filed in this homicide.

Jeremiah Huston, May 5

Jeremiah Hutson was fatally shot on May 5, 2023 on the 6600 block of W. Villard Avenue. Huston was 16 years old when he died.

No charges have been filed in this homicide.

Davion Patterson, March 20

Davion Patterson was fatally wounded in a shooting that injured five other individuals on March 20, 2023. He was discovered at the 1400 block of W. Concordia Avenue. Patterson was 15 years old when he died.

Charges have been filed in this homicide.

Dereon Duke, March 8

Dereon Duke died due to stab wounds on March 8, 2023. He was discovered in the 7000 block of N. 43rd Street. Duke was 16 years old when he died.

Charges have been filed in this homicide after a 19-year-old woman was arrested in connection with Duke's death.

Jose Monarrez, March 1

Jose Monarrez was fatally shot on the 2100 block of S. 6th Street on March 1, 2023. Monarrez was 15 years old when he died and no charges have been filed in this homicide.

Jamarri Paige, February 19

Jamarri Paige was found to have been fatally shot on Feb. 19, 2023. He was discovered in the 4100 block of N. 47th Street. Paige was 13 years old when he died.

Charges have been filed in this homicide.

Javier Winston, January 23

On Jan. 23, 2023, Javier Winston was fatally shot at the 3600 block of N. 9th Street. Winston was 15 years old when he died.

No charges have been filed in this homicide.

Sebastian Florentino, January 21

Sebastian Florentino was fatally shot on Jan. 21, 2023, after he and a sibling were making social media videos with guns. He was discovered at the 2600 block of N. 52nd Street. Florentino was 14 years old when he died.

Charges have been filed in this homicide.

Stephen L. Perkins Jr., January 1

Stephen L. Perkins Jr. was found to have been fatally shot on Jan. 1, 2023. He was discovered at the 3200 block of W. Villard Avenue. Perkins Jr. was 17 years old when he died.

Charges have been filed in this homicide.

