Ten dogs stick together after being dumped, Florida cops say. They’ll get a 2nd chance

A group of 10 dogs stayed together after the pack was dumped in a wooded area next to a parking lot in Florida, deputies said.

A concerned person called the Martin County Sheriff’s Office after a group of Lhasa apso dogs was spotted hiding in the woods, according to a Sept. 18 Facebook post.

“They were filthy, matted, and eager to stay in their scattered pack,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said “despite their best efforts to hide from the unknown,” nine dogs were captured by the caller and animal services officers, but one remains on the loose as of Sept. 19.

Animal services are searching for the tenth dog and believe there may have been others dumped at the same time, according to the post.

All of the dogs will be eligible for adoption once the criminal investigation has been completed, deputies said.

The dogs were taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, according to the post, and aside from some urine burns because of fur matting and dirt, the dogs are in good health.

The group is primarily female with a few males, and the dogs range in age from 4 months to 4 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are conducting a criminal investigation into the dumping, according to the post.

“If you have any information on who may have done this, or you saw one roaming and took custody of it, please call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (772) 220-7060,” the sheriff’s office said. “We have to account for just how many were abandoned.”

Lhasa apso is a breed of dog known for its floor-length coats and “feathery tail curls,” according to the American Kennel Club.

The breed is more than 1,000 years old and originated from Himalayan monasteries and palaces, the AKC said.

Martin County stretches along the east coast of Florida from Jupiter to Port St. Lucie, about 110 miles north of Miami.

