Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll look at Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ten Entertainment Group:

0.24 = UK£15m ÷ (UK£83m - UK£22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Ten Entertainment Group has an ROCE of 24%.

See our latest analysis for Ten Entertainment Group

Does Ten Entertainment Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Ten Entertainment Group's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.4% average in the Hospitality industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Ten Entertainment Group's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Our data shows that Ten Entertainment Group currently has an ROCE of 24%, compared to its ROCE of 14% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Ten Entertainment Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:TEG Past Revenue and Net Income, November 16th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ten Entertainment Group's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ten Entertainment Group has total liabilities of UK£22m and total assets of UK£83m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.