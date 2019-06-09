No injuries reported at residential fire in London: ambulance service

LONDON (Reuters) - No injuries have so far been reported at a fire in east London, a London Ambulance spokesman said on Sunday, adding that ambulance units were still at the scene.

The fire brigade earlier said around 100 firefighters were dealing with the blaze, which had set alight six floors of a residential block.

Footage on social media showed intense flames lapping up the front of a low-rise residential building. Later pictures showed a less dramatic scene with flames largely extinguished. Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the footage.

Almost two years ago, Grenfell Tower, a high-rise social housing block in west London, was engulfed by flames in the middle of the night, killing 71 people in the country's deadliest domestic fire since World War Two.





