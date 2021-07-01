Ten high-tech crimes units to be up by end of 2021

Jul. 1—Crime is a constant in life.

And the Hoosier state is — unfortunately — one that endures more than others. According to the latest information from the FBI, Indiana ranks 15th among the nation's highest in crime rates. In fact, in 2018, Indianapolis's violent crime rate more than tripled the national average.

There were 6,989 violent-crime incidents, and 7,933 offenses reported in Indiana in 2019 by 146 law enforcement agencies that submitted National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data, according to the FBI.

When crime rates soar, so does the workload for law enforcement officials and county prosecuting offices, especially when gathering evidence. The means to gain that evidence greatly expands when adding advanced technology into the mix.

Which is why Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer is pleased to have Gov. Eric Holcomb's new bills become law today.

HEA 1082 will establish funding to help support high-tech crimes units for prosecuting offices. By the end of 2021, 10 counties will receive one of these units, courtesy of the most recent legislative session. The remaining counties will have access to a host site, which should help prosecutors gather evidence more efficiently.

While the Cass County Sheriff's Department and the Logansport Police Department have access to these types of units, "we frequently rely on the ISP (Indiana State Police)," said Schafer, but the three or four labs across the state "are generally overrun."

"If we have a phone with important evidence on it, and we send it to the ISP, we typically have to wait anywhere from four to six months to get the evidence back," Schafer said. With the new units, he hopes the turnaround will be faster, thereby speeding up the judicial process and resulting in better and quicker investigations.

Some pilot counties have reported a seven-day response.

Having one of these high-tech units in Cass County would be fabulous, said Schafer. However, he anticipates Tippecanoe or St. Joseph receiving at least one of the 10 units. Either way, he continued, one will be close by.

Story continues

"I hope we can play an active part in the high-tech unit," he said.

Along with cell phone extractions, forensic evidence will be gathered from computers, security cameras, and other digital items.

"This is a huge thing for prosecutors' offices," said Schafer, adding that sometimes, this type of evidence could involve a life-or-death investigation. And with a faster process, "it could help us save someone."

Schafer also highlighted several other key laws that will go into effect July 1:

SEA 187- Protecting Monuments, Memorials, and Statues: This bill creates some new laws and punishments regarding rioting, something that became a little more common in 2020, said Schafer. The punishment for rioting can now be enhanced to a Level 6 felony or a Level 5 felony depending on if there is injury and property damage that exceeds a certain amount. The bill also mandates that the ISP prioritize investigations regarding damage to monuments.

SEA 133- Sentencing: This act finally closes a loophole that prosecutors have been pushing for a while regarding drug dealers, Shafer said. The bill mandates that sentences for Level 2 or 3 felony drug offenses can't be suspended by a judge if the offender has a prior, unrelated felony. This important legislation will ensure that drug dealers stay behind bars for an appropriate amount of time.

SEA 79- Protective Orders and Domestic Battery: "Unfortunately, domestic violence cases are seen by our office far too often," said Schafer. SEA 79 was authored and signed as a way to increase penalties against offenders who commit domestic violence against someone who had a protective order against the offender. The new law also goes after repeat offenders by increasing the penalty for domestic violence if the defendant has a previous conviction of battery or strangulation against that family member. "Strangulation is becoming more and more prevalent in our charging data and is a dangerous precursor to more violent crimes," Schafer said.

For a complete list of the new laws, visit http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2021/bills/.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150