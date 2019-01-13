The ten hottest cars debuting at the Detroit auto show

Long the dominant U.S. auto show, Detroit's North American International Auto Show that kicks off Sunday will underscore some of the industry's biggest changes in recent years.

SUVs, CUVs (cross-over vehicles) and pickups have taken the prime parking spot in American driveways that sedans and coupes once owned. But there'll also be a number of electric and hybrid vehicles on display, part of another revolution expected to transform what we drive over the coming decade.

Among the many product debuts scheduled to take place at Detroit's Cobo Hall, here's a look at 10 of the most exciting.





Cadillac XT6

General Motors (GM)' luxury brand has been struggling in recent years trying to regain its once-lofty position as the self-described "standard of the world." It hasn't helped to have plenty of sedans in a market shifting to SUVs. The large and lavishly equipped XT6 utility vehicle will effectively be replace the soon-to-vanish CT6 sedan, notching just under the familiar Caddy Escalade. Meanwhile, GM CEO Mary Barra said Cadillac will soon get the first model based off the automaker's new all-electric "architecture," and though details are scarce, it's expected to adopt an SUV shape.

Ford Explorer





Many credit the Ford (F) Explorer for kicking off the massive shift to utility vehicles. What's clear is that, over the last quarter century, Explorer has been the world's most popular SUV, with sales of over 7.7 million. An all-new model is coming and it will be bigger, roomier, more lavish yet more fuel-efficient, with a variety of different powertrain options expected to include a first-ever hybrid package. The new Explorer will also add an array of near-autonomous driver assistance technologies, as well as features like Apple CarPlay and onboard WiFi.





Ford Shelby GT500

While Ford is set to effectively walk away from the passenger car segment, one model will remain: the Mustang coupe. And for good reason. It's now the world's best-selling sports car. The Mustang comes in a variety of different versions and the GT500 — named for the legendary racer Carroll Shelby — will be its most powerful ever, pushing into the 700-horsepower range. Ford isn't the only one emphasizing muscle at this year's NAIAS, incidentally. Hyundai will introduce the new Elantra GT N Line, a high-performance take on its compact hatchback.

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept

At the 2018 NAIAS, Nissan's (7201.T-JP) luxury brand announced that, starting in 2021, all future models will be "electrified," meaning either plug-in hybrid or all-electric. The QX Inspiration offers a clear hint of the new design language that Infiniti will adopt as it makes the switch with a production version of this battery crossover reportedly in development. Nissan also will debut a new, less-expensive, all-electric car at the show that also previews its battery-car plans.





Kia Tellluride

The Korean carmaker Kia, like its sibling Hyundai, has been struggling over the last several years due to a lack of different SUV models. Both are racing to fill the gaps, Kia with this brand-new, three-row crossover. First seen in concept form last year, the production version of the Telluride will have room for up to eight adults, though a seven-seat version with captain's chairs will be available. Look for a lavishly equipped package at a "value" price. Hyundai, meanwhile, has already shown off its version of the big SUV which will be marketed as the Palisade.





Lexus LC convertible concept

The Japanese luxury brand has a history of teasing us with "concepts" that are thinly disguised versions of upcoming products. It did that with the LC coupe show car a few years back, ultimately bringing it back in production form for the 2018 model-year. Don't be surprised to see the same thing happen with the LC Convertible Concept at this year's NAIAS. The soft-top model looks all but ready to roll into showrooms and will all but certainly do so offering either a big V-8 or an optional hybrid drivetrain.





Lincoln Continental coach door edition

Cadillac's Ford's Lincoln brand has been struggling to catch up to the Japanese and European imports that now dominate the country's luxury car market. The Continental sedan launched two years ago was supposed to pull that off, but has failed to gain much traction. Lincoln is hoping to do a little better — at least in creating buzz — with this limited-edition variants that will get the "suicide doors" that were popular on super-premium products in the 1930s and 1940s. Look for a price tag of around $100,000.