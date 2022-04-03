Ten injured, one arrested in Chapel Hill celebration

Ten people were injured during a massive celebration in downtown Chapel Hill following the University of North Carolina’s win over Duke in an NCAA Final Four basketball game, authorities said.

Officials also reported that one person was arrested for carrying a concealed handgun.

Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones said an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 people took to the streets Saturday night in one of the largest celebrations the community has ever seen.

Public safety staff treated 10 people for injuries, with four taken to the hospital. None of the injuries was serious.

Officials also responded to several bonfires near the the major intersection of Franklin and Columbia streets, which were closed along with surrounding streets for about three hours before reopening traffic at 1 a.m.

Police arrested and charged Jahari Rayeson Taylor, 19, of Chapel Hill with carrying a concealed gun without a permit and carrying a concealed gun after consuming alcohol.

Taylor was released on a written promise to appear in court.

