Ten jurors picked to hear case against suspended Somerset DA

Jan. 10—SOMERSET, Pa. — Ten Somerset County residents were picked on Monday for the jury that will determine suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' fate on sexual assault charges.

Court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany and attorneys on both sides of the case spent more than eight hours asking potential jurors a broad range of questions that were designed to uncover any preconceived opinions about the case, connections to potential witnesses or other ties.

Jury selection is set to continue on Tuesday.

The case against Thomas, Somerset County's top law enforcement official, has been a high-profile one since his September 2021 arrest. Potential jurors were asked what they knew about it — including what information they had gathered from relatives, neighbors or the media.

Several people were dismissed after telling Creany they couldn't imagine finding Thomas not guilty. An equal number said they believed Thomas was being "set up" and that their minds were made up on the topic.

But opinions such as those didn't appear to be a major hurdle to picking a jury. Most potential jurors — even some who acknowledged reading or seeing information about the case in the media — indicated that they could put aside any of their opinions and listen to testimony and evidence before rendering a verdict.

"If (the allegations) were true, it would bother me ... but I don't know one way or the other," said one man, moments before being picked for the jury.

At least three people who were chosen for the jury said they knew almost nothing about the case, including one man who said he pays no attention to the news.

Attorneys personally queried just 32 of the 96 potential jurors who were present, but 10 of the 16 jurors needed for the case were selected.

A total of 12 jurors — with two seats left to be filled — are needed for the panel. The remaining four are needed as "alternates" who could step in if any of the 12 primary jurors cannot serve throughout the whole trial.

Senior Deputy Attorneys General Patrick Schulte and Tomm Mutschler are prosecuting the case on the state's behalf, while Allegheny County-based defense attorneys Ryan Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie are representing Thomas.

According to state police, Thomas is accused of entering a Windber woman's home despite her telling him to stay away the night of the alleged assault.

According to a criminal complaint, he strangled and sexually assaulted her after she slapped him inside her residence. Investigators said that she was able to flee from him and that he only agreed to leave after asking for her assurance that she would not report the case to the authorities.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He maintains he is innocent and looks forward to his day in court.

He and the alleged victim are both on the list of witnesses who could testify during the trial.

Regardless of how quickly attorneys are able to seat a jury, Thomas' trial will not begin any sooner than March 8. The timeline was set last month by Creany — upon agreement by both sides' attorneys — so that Thomas' lawyers could give their expert witness, pathologist Cyril Wecht, to finalize his report on injuries the alleged victim sustained.