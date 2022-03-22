Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) shareholders have earned a 8.6% CAGR over the last three years

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 27% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 28%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Ten Lifestyle Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Ten Lifestyle Group saw its revenue shrink by 5.2% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned 9%, compound, over three years. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Ten Lifestyle Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Ten Lifestyle Group shareholders are down 6.7% for the year, but the broader market is up 4.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 9% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ten Lifestyle Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.