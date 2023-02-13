Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) shareholders have endured a 40% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) share price has gained some 96% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 40% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for Ten Lifestyle Group

Because Ten Lifestyle Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Ten Lifestyle Group grew its revenue at 1.6% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Given the weak growth, the share price fall of 7% isn't particularly surprising. The key question is whether the company can make it to profitability, and beyond, without trouble. Shareholders will want the company to approach profitability if it can't grow revenue any faster.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

This free interactive report on Ten Lifestyle Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.2% in the twelve months, Ten Lifestyle Group shareholders did even worse, losing 23%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Ten Lifestyle Group .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

    A few years ago, I read an eye-opening report on dividends that completely changed my investing mindset. While I've always loved investing in dividend stocks, I focused on buying those with the highest yields. It showed that while dividend-paying stocks outperformed non-payers (9.6% average annual return vs. 4.8%), dividend growth stocks significantly outpaced companies with no change in their dividend policy (10.7% total return compared to 7.1%).

  • Down 60%, This Artificial Intelligence-Powered Company Thinks Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    The financial automation software leader has lost more than 60% of its value, even though it's growing briskly. The company believes it has a bright future due to the massive opportunity to help small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) automate their financial back-office operations with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Here's a closer look at why this AI-powered company believes strongly in its long-term growth opportunity.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 5 Killer Growth Stocks I Just Bought

    While the near-term future remains cloudy, this eclectic group of growth stocks has a bright future.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Love Making Money? 3 Dividend Powerhouses You Won't Regret Buying

    These companies have made their investors lots of money by paying attractive dividends over the years.

  • 1 Stock I Own and Will Buy More of No Matter What Happens With the Stock Market

    Last year was a hard one for investors. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 19% and 33%, respectively, in 2022, marking their worst annual performances since 2008, when the global economy was being ravaged by the Great Recession. After posting a stellar annual revenue gain of 41% in 2021, Alphabet hit the brakes in 2022, increasing overall sales by only 9.8% for the year.

  • Freeport-McMoran Could Be Concealing a Secret Weapon: Could This Be a Major Opportunity for Investors?

    Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is best known as a play on copper, and rightly so. The industrial metal is its most essential earnings generator, and that won't change anytime soon. Here's a look at some key statistics for its metals to give readers a flavor of how Freeport makes money.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Picking a favorite stock is often a difficult task, even for seasoned investors. With more than 8,300 stocks trading on major U.S. exchanges, narrowing the choices to just one can be challenging. Moreover, investing goals and risk tolerances will lead to differing favorites from shareholders under the best of circumstances.

  • NVIDIA Corp. Shares Have Further to Go, Supported by Growing Sales

    Smart money managers are always looking for the next hot stock. And NVIDIA has many attractive fundamental qualities.

  • Adani Shock Rips Through ESG Funds as Strategy Fails Latest Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The scandal gripping the Gautam Adani empire is turning into another bad milestone for ESG.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Protests Against Judicial Overhaul Threaten UnrestChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022Stocks bearing the Adani name appear in more than 500 so-called Article

  • Warren Buffett Watchers Should Tune In. Berkshire Is Lifting Veil on Stock Moves.

    Investors will focus on whether the company bought more stock in Taiwan Semiconductor, or sold more of U.S. Bancorp.

  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $1.51

    The board of Chevron Corporation ( NYSE:CVX ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.51 on the 10th of...

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Most Promising Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stocks According to Analysts

    In this article, we will look at the 10 most promising hydrogen and fuel cell stocks to buy now according to analysts. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Promising Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stocks According to Analysts. Green hydrogen and fuel cells are gaining traction […]

  • When the ‘idiot heir’ brings down the entire empire: Corporate royalty may keep the bloodline strong, but it can pose a real threat to the rest of us

    Gen Z may be obsessed with nepo babies in Hollywood, but they should really be focused on Silicon Valley.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Snowflake's 2020 IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Enterprise data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had its initial public offering (IPO) in Sept. 2020, and it may have been the buzziest IPO of all time. Consider that in 2019, Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway wasn't buying Uber's IPO. As he told CNBC at the time, "In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue."

  • 2 Colossal Stocks to Buy on the Dip in 2023

    A series of promising market days have seen many companies rebound, but discounted stocks still remain.

  • 3 Excellent Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Growth Rates

    Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR), and Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) have all benefited from the surge in e-commerce and warehouse demand. With fantastic earnings growth and high yields, are they worth a look right now? In this video, Fool.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 FAANG Stock to Avoid, and 1 to Buy Now

    In 2022, economic uncertainty sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market, and all five FAANG stocks delivered their worst performances in more than a decade. The silver lining to that situation is that a new bull market will eventually wipe away the losses sustained by both indexes, and several FAANG stocks are well positioned to rebound when that happens. Here's one FAANG stock to avoid and one to buy now.