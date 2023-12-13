Ten men arrested in prostitution operation at Springfield hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten men were arrested last Wednesday following a Springfield Police “Anti-John” operation at a hotel.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten men were arrested last Wednesday following a Springfield Police “Anti-John” operation at a hotel.
Focus is on the Fed's last policy decision of 2023, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes.
Kenyan e-commerce and fintech platform for mass market consumers Copia Global has appointed John Lazar, the ex-CEO of Metaswitch, a Microsoft subsidiary, to its board off the back of $20 million in new funding. Enza Capital, the Pan-African VC firm that Lazar co-founded in 2019, was among the large participants in the Series C extension round, which also includes global private bank LGT, investment firm Goodwell Investments, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), German financial service provider DEG, Swiss impact fund Elea, Perivoli Foundation and Sorenson Foundation. Lazar, who stepped down from both roles in 2016, four years before Microsoft acquired the company, also chairs the U.K.-based charity Raspberry Pi Foundation and is an angel investor and mentor in the U.K. and Africa, with over 40 pre-seed and seed investments.
They're two of the most popular luxury cards on the market, but when it comes to Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve, which one should earn a spot in your wallet?
Ohtani simply preferred the Dodgers.
Is Juan Soto one-and-done in New York, or will he sign an extension?
NHTSA is now asking for help determining what technologies should be built into cars to help mitigate or prevent it outright -- in part because the agency says there are no commercially available options. NHTSA says it evaluated 331 driver monitoring systems and found none that are commercially available that can properly handle identifying alcohol impairment. Driver monitoring isn't the only option NHTSA has at its disposal, though.
'Noticed a difference from the first wash,' says one of the shampoo's 16,500+ five-star fans.
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
What happened to Sam Bankman-Fried this year was important because he was the face of crypto's rise and fall. The implications of the case will likely be felt for years to come.
Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, which left United at the bottom of its Champions League group, was merely the latest reminder.
If the Fed continues to hold interest rates steady, it may bode well for both stocks and bonds, analysis from BlackRock shows.
Natural gas prices are under pressure amid milder-than-expected weather and record production in the US.
Inflation in most categories is back to normal ranges, with one exception: rent.
To win games, you need to win in recruiting, and almost out of nowhere, Nebraska has emerged as a serious player.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Independent music distribution service DistroKid launched its Android app today months after the company launched the iOS app. The Android app has similar capabilities to its iOS counterpart, which has been downloaded over half a million times. Artists can upload their tracks directly from their phones, get alerts for payments, look at analysis from services like Spotify and Apple Music, and edit metadata for their songs.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
Renee Miller presents different suggestions for fantasy managers to adhere to during the most important weeks of the season.
The long-running video game expo E3 is officially dead. “It’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said.
E3’s decades-long history has been peppered with ups and downs. The annual Los Angeles-based gaming expo saw a decade of steady growth after it was founded in the mid-90s. The mid-00s, on the other hand, were an altogether different story, as the event struggled, downsized and moved out of the LA Convention Center.