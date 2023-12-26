Ten nuggets on Miami Hurricanes’ defense and where the roster stands on that side

Ten notes on the Miami Hurricanes’ defense heading into Thursday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers (2:15 p.m., ESPN), as UM awaits clarity at quarterback and an announcement from top target Cam Ward, the Washington State transfer:

▪ Here’s an update on where UM stands with its defensive line, keeping in mind that the Canes have not revealed who will and who won’t play in the bowl game:

Moving on: Leonard Taylor III (declared for the NFL Draft; not playing Thursday); Branson Deen and Jacob Lichtenstein (college eligibility is expiring for both players after Thursday’s game); and Jahfari Harvey, Cyrus Moss and Chantz Williams (all three entered the transfer portal and are not with the Canes anymore).

Roster incumbents for 2024 and their defensive snap counts this season: Reuben Bain (571), Jared Harrison-Hunte (464), Thomas Gore (151), Ahmad Moten (129), Nyjalik Kelly (132), Akheem Mesidor (45), Joshua Horton (32), Jayden Wayne (104), Anthony Campbell (8) and Collins Acheampong (injured as a freshman; did not play).

The 2024 class additions who have signed: Five-star defensive tackles Justin Scott and Armondo Blount, and four-star defensive tackle Artavius Jones.

UM also has signed commitments from three-star Miami Columbus end/tackle prospect Daylen Russell; four-star edge players Marquise Lightfoot (Chicago-based), Elias Rudolph (Cincinnati-based) and Booker Pickett (Tampa-based) and three-star Alabama-based Cole McConathy. It’s a stellar group of defensive linemen.

Portal pickup: Middle Tennessee State defensive tackle Marley Cook.

▪ Here’s on an update on where UM stands at linebacker:

Moving on: Corey Flagg Jr. (entered portal and now committed to Missouri) and Keontra Smith (eligibility expires after the bowl game).

Roster incumbents for 2024 and their defensive snap counts this season: Francisco Mauigoa (642), Wesley Bissainthe (401), KJ Cloyd (361), Marcellius Pulliam (11), Bobby Washington (14), Chase Smith (7), Raul Aguirre (29) and Malik Bryant (12). Mauigoa, the Canes’ best linebacker, previously announced that he’s returning to UM next season.

The 2024 class additions who have signed: Four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes (a Largo High standout who flipped from UF) and Alabama-based Cam Pruitt.

▪ Here’s where UM stands at safety:

Moving on: Kamren Kinchens and James Williams, who both turned pro and are not playing in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Roster incumbents for 2024 and their defensive snap counts this season: Jaden Harris (130), Markeith Williams (46), Brian Balom (25), Kaleb Spencer (no defensive snaps as a freshman).

The 2024 class additions who have signed: Four-star Class of 2024 Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna safety Zaquan Patterson and two three-star safeties: Louisiana-based Dylan Day and Toronto-based Isaiah Thomas.

▪ Here’s where UM stand at cornerback:

Moving on: Jaden Davis and Te’Cory Couch. Both of those players’ college eligibility expires after the Pinstripe Bowl. And in a twist, both will move from cornerback to safety for the bowl game, to compensate for the departures of Kinchens and Williams.

Roster incumbents for 2024 and their defensive snap counts this season: Daryl Porter Jr. (447), Damari Brown (280), Davonte Brown (180), Jadais Richard (178), Demetrius Freeney (1) and Robert Stafford (none).

The 2024 class additions who have signed: Two three-star 2024 cornerbacks from Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Ryan Mack and Romanas Frederique.

Portal pickup: Vanderbilt transfer Savion Riley, who will compete to start at safety in 2024.

▪ A few notes on UM’s pass rush this past season:

Even though he was playing behind two veteran defensive ends to start the season, Bain’s 24 pressures ended up ranking 50th most among edge rushers during the regular season, and his 7.5 sacks were 29th.

He rushed the quarterback 338 times; among Power 5 players, he was top 12 in sacks-per-pass-rush attempt....

Inside linebacker Mauigoa had incredible per-snap production as a pass rusher. He rushed the quarterback 90 times and had 7.5 sacks and 16 pressures. That was a skill maximized in Lance Guidry’s aggressive, attacking defense.

Harrison-Hunte had 21 pressures and two sacks in 268 pass rushing chances....

UM’s fourth-best pass rusher was Taylor III, who had only one sack but 17 pressures in 201 pass blocking snaps. Pro Football Focus projects he will go in the middle of the first round of April’s NFL Draft....

Cornerback Couch, whose eligibility is expired, had a sack and eight hurries in 43 pass rushing chances. He was UM’s most effective blitzer at cornerback but will play safety in the bowl game. The Canes will need to find someone to replace that element of Couch’s game.

▪ PFF’s top five players on UM’s defense this season: cornerback Porter Jr., defensive linemen Bain and Gore, cornerback Davis and cornerback Couch. The top three of those players are expected to return.

▪ Against the run this season, PFF said UM’s top defenders were Gore (but he had just 49 run defense snaps), cornerback Davis (212 run defense snaps), Missouri-bound linebacker Flagg (165), cornerback Damari Brown (106), cornerback Porter (168) and linebacker Mauigoa (246).

▪ Among cornerbacks, Porter had the best passer rating against, a sterling 64.2 (11 for 22 targets completed against him for 108 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions). He will be positioned to be a top three cornerback again next season.

UCF transfer Davonte Brown, who has eligibility remaining, had the next-best passer rating at 64.3, with 7 of 13 targets caught for 54 yards, with no TDs or interceptions.

The cornerback with the worst passer rating against was Vanderbilt transfer Richard, who had a 107.6 passer rating in his coverage area. Richard allowed 11 of the 15 targets against him to be caught, for 160 yards. But UM loves his versatility and ceiling; he also can play safety.

Other passing ratings against UM corners: Couch 82.7; Damari Brown 96; and Jaden Davis 96.8.

Couch and Davis are the two cornerbacks whose eligibility is expiring.

▪ Even though Kinchens had five interceptions, he had a dismal 115.9 passer rating in his coverage area, with 29 catches in 36 targets for 447 yards and four touchdowns. It was very much feast or famine with Kinchens this season. He will now move on to the NFL.

Williams closed with an 88 passer rating in his coverage area this season.

All of the returning safeties on the roster defended just seven combined targets this season; QBs were 3 of 5 for 41 yards against Harris, 1 for 1 for 5 yards against Markeith Williams and 0 for 1 against Balom.

▪ Among linebackers, Bissainthe had the most difficult time in coverage, allowing a 135 passer rating (13 for 15 targets caught for 166 yards and a touchdown).

Cloyd had a 103.7 passer rating against him (9 for 15 for 106 and a TD).

Mauigoa was excellent in coverage, with a 73.2 passer rating against: 19 for 32 for 186 yards, one interception and one touchdown allowed.

Keep in mind that not every player still on the roster now will be on the roster for spring practice or next August. UM still must reduce its roster for make room for freshmen and more transfer portal additions.

We’ll have more on UM’s portal additions in the weeks ahead.