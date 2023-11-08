Ten-year-old accuses man of sexual abuse

Nov. 7—A 49-year-old Odessa man was arrested Saturday after a 10-year-old told authorities he sexually abused her.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy was dispatched to a local elementary school Oct. 11 and when he arrived, the girl made allegations about Raul Serrano Jr., 49.

A forensic interview was set up at Harmony Home and the child said she was made to sleep with Serrano multiple times and on those occasions he caused her to sexually gratify him, the report stated.

A warrant was issued for Serrano's arrest and he was booked on suspicion of indecency with a child Saturday. He remained at the Ector County jail Tuesday night on a $50,000 surety bond.