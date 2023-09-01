Ten-year-old girl stabbed her father as he allegedly assaulted mother

A 10-year-old girl stabbed her father during an alleged assault on her mother, according to authorities in Harris County, Texas (Facebook/HCSO)

A 10-year-old girl stabbed her father as he allegedly assaulted her mother, according to authorities.

Police in Texas arrested the 27-year-old man after the incident at an apartment north of Houston, said Harris County officials.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, was charged with assault on a family member, a misdemeanour, according to a complaint filed in Harris County Criminal Court.

A protection order banning the suspect from contacting the victim was also filed.

The suspect was identified by a Harris County sheriff’s spokesperson as the victim’s husband and the girl’s father, reported NBC News.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspect was stabbed in the leg and taken to hospital in fair condition.

Officials said that the woman and her daughter were in good condition after the 30 August incident.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” Sheriff Gonzalez said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted.”