Is Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1979) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Is Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1979) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With only a three-year payment history, and a 2.0% yield, investors probably think Ten Pao Group Holdings is not much of a dividend stock. Many of the best dividend stocks typically start out paying a low yield, so we wouldn't automatically cut it from our list of prospects. Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.

SEHK:1979 Historical Dividend Yield, August 20th 2019

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. In the last year, Ten Pao Group Holdings paid out 27% of its profit as dividends. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Ten Pao Group Holdings paid out 153% of its free cash last year. Cash flows can be lumpy, but this dividend was not well covered by cash flow. Paying out such a high percentage of cash flow suggests that the dividend was funded from either cash at bank or by borrowing, neither of which is desirable over the long term. Ten Pao Group Holdings paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough free cash flow to cover the dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to Ten Pao Group Holdings's ability to maintain its dividend.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. It has only been paying dividends for a few short years, and the dividend has already been cut at least once. This is one income stream we're not ready to live on. During the past three-year period, the first annual payment was HK$0.02 in 2016, compared to HK$0.015 last year. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.1% a year during that period. Ten Pao Group Holdings's dividend has been cut sharply at least once, so it hasn't fallen by 9.1% every year, but this is a decent approximation of the long term change.

We struggle to make a case for buying Ten Pao Group Holdings for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past three years.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Ten Pao Group Holdings's earnings per share have shrunk at 31% a year over the past three years. With this kind of significant decline, we always wonder what has changed in the business. Dividends are about stability, and Ten Pao Group Holdings's earnings per share, which support the dividend, have been anything but stable.