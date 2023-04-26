Ten people arrested for murder after man dies in London

Breaking news

Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in west London.

Police said the man was found seriously injured in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, shortly after 5am on Wednesday. He died at the scene.

Officers had initially been alerted to reports of intruders at a property on the same street.

Seven men and three women are currently being held in custody.

Police are making attempts to notify the man's next of kin.

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: "This is a truly shocking incident that will understandably cause the community concerns.

"I want to reassure the Hounslow residents that we have commenced a thorough investigation with the support of our homicide investigation team to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."