Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall

(Independent)

Ten people were killed by cartel leaders in a Mexican pool hall.

The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported.

The assailants ambushed the El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital.

Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by the attackers, shots can be heard as an injured man is shown lying on the floor.

The cartel left orange and green cards scattered on the scene claiming the attack.

One of the signs read: “This happened to me for supporting “Zermeño” and will keep happening to anyone who supports him. [They] will face the consequences.”

The reference is likely made to a member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, a criminal organization Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has been feuding with over drug sales since 2017.

The other card stated that Tarimoro and the neighbouring municipalities of Moncada, Jerez, Jerécuaro and Apaseo el Alto “belonged” to the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel to commercialize illegal substances. Infobae reports that the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel had begun using the pool hall as a drug house to sell crystal meth.

